Greg Hansen: Wildcats played big role in sustained success of Tommy Lloyd, Gonzaga

At the time, Gonzaga played basketball at the antiquated Martin Centre, a 2,500-seat equivalent to old Bear Down Gym. The plan was to ask the McCarthey brothers for, say, $3 million or so to help build a campus fitness center. But about an hour before the meeting, Few basically went off script and said “forget that; let’s ask them to help us build a new basketball arena.’’

By the time the Gonzaga high command left Salt Lake City that weekend, the McCarthey brothers, both Gonzaga grads, had committed about $9.5 million to help build the $27 million McCarthey Athletic Center. That 6,000-seat gem has turned into a latter-day Cameron Indoor Arena — ‘’the Kennel’’ — at which opposing teams have about as much chance as they do at Duke.

As “Glory Hounds’’ author Bud Withers concludes, Few later rationalized his club’s 96-95 double-overtime loss to Arizona as “it’s possible to lose and you really don’t lose.’’

With a new arena, Gonzaga’s basketball program rocketed to sustained excellence, an extraordinary 20-year burst of success that might not have been possible in the 50-year old Martin Centre. Lloyd’s coaching future would likely have been fluid, not secure.