Greg Hansen: Wildcats' seventh Pac-12 win leads to five thoughts about the season, their future

But it doesn’t take much to realize this isn’t anything close to a normal basketball season. Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Michigan State are not ranked. When did that last happen, 1950? That helps to shield an unranked Arizona program from a lot of unfavorable publicity.

It could be worse.

Through Friday, Duke had not played for 20 days and was 6-5 — though they won Saturday. Kentucky is 5-10 and lost six games in succession.

Michigan State is 2-5 in the Big Ten and lost 67-37 to Rutgers last week.

A year from now, it’s likely we won’t remember much of the 2020-21 college basketball season at all — unless you follow Gonzaga or Baylor.

5. For about 25 years, from 1990-2015, Cal was mostly a tough out in Pac-12 basketball with a strong home court advantage. Now the Golden Bears have gone 14-52 in the last 3ƒ conference seasons. How does something like that happen?

When Mike Montgomery retired in 2014, the Bears hired the wrong guy. Cuonzo Martin never bought into the Berkeley scene. He jumped ship after three seasons, timing it with the departure of his two big-name recruits, Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb, bolting to the NBA. Then Cal compounded the mistake by hiring untested Wyking Jones to be the head coach.