Greg Hansen: Wildcats shoot way to stress-free win over No. 20 Colorado, and all now things seem possible

Afterward, Miller talked about the “pageantry” and “goose bump” atmosphere at McKale and announced that he and his club will “take our act on the road” for Part II of the Territorial Cup this week at Arizona State.

The operative phrase is “take our act on the road,” because it means that Arizona still has an act. After being swept in Oregon a week earlier, falling out of the top 25, you couldn’t be certain what route Miller’s young team would take.

It took the “not today” route, jumping on Colorado Saturday before the Buffaloes had a chance to think of winning its first game in Tucson since it joined the Pac-12. McKale Center was juiced. The Wildcats were primed. It’s unlikely any team in the country, from Duke to Kansas, could’ve won in the land of goose bumps Saturday.

Outside Colorado’s locker room, Buffaloes standout guard McKinley Wright IV reflected what 14,279 fans and a Fox television audience witnessed.

“Everybody in the country saw it today,” he said. “We got our butts whipped. We’ll see those guys again in Las Vegas.”