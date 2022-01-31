Greg Hansen: Wildcats' shots aren't falling, but better now than in March

In Tommy Lloyd’s last three seasons as Gonzaga’s primary offensive coordinator, the Zags were a force of nature.

They finished No. 1, No. 2 and No. 1 in college basketball scoring. They never shot lower than 51% in a season, the NCAA’s leading cumulative figure over that period. By comparison, Arizona has shot 50% in a season once (2017-18) since 1992.

More impressive, the collaboration between Lloyd and Zags head coach Mark Few was so effective that Gonzaga shot less than 40% in just six of 341 games the last nine seasons. That’s an eye-blinking, head-shaking statistic that may never be repeated anywhere.

Playing 16 games per season in the weak West Coast Conference has a lot to do with those numbers; the offensive force of nature Few and Lloyd created at Gonzaga may not always work as well in the Pac-12.

Over the last few days, nature has fought back.

Arizona shot 31% at UCLA and 32% against ASU. Now comes Thursday’s rematch against UCLA and coach Mick Cronin, who is the Pac-12’s master defensive tactician. To get a historical context on what the odds are of another sub-40% shooting night by the Wildcats, consider this: