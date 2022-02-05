Greg Hansen: Wildcats' size is a weapon — and after Saturday's win, it's anything but secret

"We all trust our bigs down low, especially at the end of games," said Kriisa. "Why not give them the chance to finish up?"

This 7-foot stuff is news because Lloyd is sometimes playing both Koloko and Ballo together, sometimes in four- or five-minute stretches, as he did in the first half Saturday. It changes the dynamics of an early-season built-for-speed team into one of a rim protector like few in the Top 25.

For a month or so, I would’ve nominated Koloko as the most improved player in college basketball. Now I might give Ballo the vote.

Ballo was only credited with one blocked shot Saturday, but in the middle of the first half he intimidated three USC near-the-rim shots, all of them bouncing harmlessly into Arizona’s hands.

Arizona has deployed nine 7-footers since Canyon del Oro High School state championship brothers Mark and Brian Jung were recruited to Arizona in the late 1970s. Although the Jung brothers did not become star-level players at Arizona – both did their best work after transferring to Northwestern and Colorado State – their 7-foot successors have all been significant UA contributors.