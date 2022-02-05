Greg Hansen: Wildcats' size is a weapon — and after Saturday's win, it's hardly a secret

Intimidations: Arizona 10, USC about 1.

Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa displayed expert crunch-time instincts by getting the ball to Koloko when it mattered most. Kerr noticed that Koloko wasn’t included in a recent list of the nation’s 10 leading big men for 2021-22 and didn’t like it.

“We all trust our bigs down low, especially at the end of games,” said Kriisa. “Why not give them the chance to finish up?”

This 7-foot stuff is news because Lloyd is sometimes playing both Koloko and Ballo together, sometimes in four- or five-minute stretches, as he did in the first half Saturday. It changes the dynamics of an early-season built-for-speed team into one of a rim protector like few in the Top 25.

For a month or so, I would’ve nominated Koloko as the most improved player in college basketball. Now I might give Ballo the vote.

Ballo was only credited with one blocked shot Saturday, but in the middle of the first half he intimidated three USC near-the-rim shots, all of them bouncing harmlessly into Arizona’s hands.