Greg Hansen: Wildcats stake baseball, softball futures on a pair of ex-UA greats; it's a good bet they'll succeed

Ultimately, Heeke hired Chip Hale, one of the sainted names in UA baseball history, a man whose credentials as a Wildcat national champion, major-league manager and coach — he wears a 2018 World Series championship ring — come off as a grand slam.

There was no such anxiety when Heeke replaced Candrea. The two men kept secret Candrea’s decision to retire after the 2021 season. But the advance warning allowed Heeke to research the available possibilities and simultaneously announce he had hired Caitlin Lowe, who not only won a national championship ring as a three-time Wildcat All-American, but also an Olympic silver medal.

Let’s just say it has been a good year for Heeke.

Lowe made more sense than anyone in the game. Heeke went from the heat of his botched football search — he paid more than $100,000 for a search firm to help him hire Sumlin — to being considered something of a savant in the business of hiring a head coach.

Is there any other reason the UA baseball and softball teams combined to set a record for advance season ticket sales? Hale and Lowe stir the blood of Tucson fans, who link them to success. Who doesn’t want to be part of a winner?