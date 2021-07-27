Greg Hansen: Wildcats starting over, and they're not alone — all of college football is changing

Is it Jedd Lloyd? Or is it Tommy Fisch? Does anyone outside of Tucson — anyone at Oregon State or Stanford — know the difference between Arizona’s rookie head coaches?

This isn’t just starting over, it’s the total reconstruction of Arizona’s reputation and relevance.

No school in the modern history of the Pac-12 has started over the way Arizona is starting over in 2021-22. Dating to 1978, when Arizona and ASU were absorbed by the league, no school has entered an academic year with first-time head coaches in both football and men’s basketball.

The timing has rarely been worse because college football has never been more about what Arizona lacks: identity, recruiting power and earning potential.

The UA’s football season may as well be labeled Starting Over, Part I.

In a strange coincidence, the game’s historians may someday look back and say that 2021-22 was also the year college sports started over. It sure looks that way. The NCAA’s influence and power has diminished to a bare minimum. Athletes are eligible to be paid for their popularity. How much? Many will get six figures. Some already have.