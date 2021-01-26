Greg Hansen: Wildcats' talent — and inexperience — shows in rout of flat ASU

Shook, but not all shook up.

The issue Arizona carries forward is that it doesn’t yet have the experience or killer instinct of Top 25 teams. It doesn’t have enough game-ready guards. Up by 26, the Wildcats lost their edge. They got involved in petty bickering and lost some poise. It should be a strong teaching point for Miller.

What was more puzzling was that the Sun Devils were flat. How do you come out flat when you’ve lost five straight and have gone 5-32 at McKale Center dating to 1984? It was a season-at-stake, something-to-prove game for ASU, the last chance to turn around a humbling start that included a loss to UTEP, a team that lost 63-33 last week to North Texas.

Back-to-back losses to Arizona across the last five days effectively ended ASU’s season. The Sun Devils have lost six straight games and have been exposed. They have no inside game. No height. No hope. They seem to be suffering from senioritis, with too many my-turn-to-shoot players, something that plagued Arizona during the Allonzo Trier years.

ASU is in such a deep hole that even if it is able to avoid COVID-19 shutdowns and play a full 20-game conference schedule, it’s over.

They are in last place.