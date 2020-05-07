Greg Hansen: Wildcats thumped top-ranked Florida State — twice — on the way to 1986 College World Series title

Editor’s note: Over five weeks, Star columnist Greg Hansen will profile 10 times that Tucson teams beat No. 1. Today: Arizona’s wins over top-ranked Florida State in the 1986 College World Series.

Arizona’s journey to the 1986 College World Series — the No Place for the Timid Tour — was such that when the Wildcats learned they would face No. 1 Florida State and the NCAA’s player of the year, 20-1 pitcher Mike Loynd, it was more like “bring it on.”

As the UA’s All-Pac-10 catcher Steve Strong recounts the 1986 march to Omaha today, he does so with a bit of awe in his tone.

The Wildcats beat Texas pitcher Greg Swindell in the NCAA Regionals. Swindell became the No. 2 overall pick in the 1986 draft.

They beat Cal State Fullerton pitcher Mike Harkey, the No. 4 overall selection in the ’87 draft.

They beat Stanford pitcher Jack McDowell, the No. 5 overall selection in the ‘87 draft.

They beat USC pitcher Brad Brink, the No. 7 overall selection in the ‘86 draft.

And they beat Pepperdine pitcher Mike Fetters, the No. 27 overall selection in the ’86 draft.

Who’s next, Sandy Koufax?