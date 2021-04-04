Greg Hansen: Wildcats' title-game loss isn't the end; it's the beginning of something big

There was no doubt, by Arizona or Stanford, that McDonald would take the last shot, the chance of a lifetime, trailing by one, the clocking ticking from 6 seconds to 0.0.

“It was going to be Aari or nothing,” Barnes said. “That’s my decision as a coach.”

Second-guessing? Sure. That’s part of sports. But if you’re the coach of the Lakers, LeBron James will take the last shot in the last second of the last game of the season. McDonald is Arizona’s LeBron James.

Stanford knew McDonald would get the ball. Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer ordered everybody but the team doctor to make sure McDonald didn’t get an open shot.

“I got denied, hard,” said McDonald. “I tried to turn the corner and they sent three (players) at me.”

By the time Barnes arrived for a post-game Q&A session, her voice was hoarse. “It hurts. My heart is broken,” she said. “But the reality is one team walks away happy, the others walk away disappointed.”

Disappointed, but not discouraged. Disappointed, but not devastated. There’s a big difference.