Greg Hansen: Wildcats triumphant in Tempe, but bigger, tougher games remain

In December 2017, ASU beat No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence. The Sun Devils then topped 3-6 Vanderbilt, 3-8 Longwood and 5-7 Pacific before succumbing to Arizona at McKale. ASU lost again a few days later at Colorado.

A later later, ASU shocked No. 1 Kansas in Tempe only to lose its next game to Princeton. It’s not that Princeton enjoyed a historic season; it finished 16-12.

It shouldn’t have been too surprising that Arizona was better equipped for a Big Game than the Sun Devils.

Get this: Monday’s game was the 63rd time the Wildcats have played as the No. 4 team in the AP poll. In none of those games, all played between 1987 and 2022, has Arizona looked out of place as the nation’s four-ranked team.

They have gone 57-6, including what is now a 5-0 streak against ASU, winning those games by an average of 17 points. The scores: 116-80, 93-74, 73-60, 89-82 and now, 91-79.

Hurley was impressed: He told reporters, “They have multiple ways that they can beat you. It’s rare that a team has that quality of an inside game that they can go to in the half-court offense, yet be very lethal in the open court, too, in transition with the athleticism of their wings.”