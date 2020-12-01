Greg Hansen: Wildcats' Will Plummer set to join star-crossed crew of true freshman QBs

“Who is No. 15? What does he do well? Is he a shotgun QB or a scrambler? We prepared a game plan built around Rhett Rodriguez being the emergency QB. Where did this kid come from?”

To his credit, Plummer did not play like a freshman, or even a redshirt freshman. He produced and handled himself like a guy who can be a winner in Power 5 conference football over the next four years.

But the book on Will Plummer, Gilbert High School’s Class of 2020, is a thick mystery that’ll take months to read.

Will he leave the pocket prematurely when under pressure? Or does he have the willingness to stand tall and tough? Are his mechanics sound? Is he reckless? Can he hit a tight window? Does he have the patience to let his receivers’ routes develop?

Does he know the game plan — the full system — and does he have intangibles that few UA freshmen were able to exhibit?

Indeed, there are so many complicated variables to being a successful quarterback that Arizona fans could write a book about why freshmen — redshirt freshmen as well as true freshmen — such as Richard Kovalcheck, Nic Costa, Brandon Dawkins and Ryan O’Hara ended up benched, transferring.