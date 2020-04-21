Greg Hansen: Wildcats' win over top-ranked UCLA in 1993 put UA on volleyball map

At game’s end, Banachowski stopped short of giving Arizona credit for a monumental, program-defining victory. Insted, he complained about the officiating.

“It was questionable,” said the man who coached UCLA to No. 1 rankings in the final AVCA polls in 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992 and 1993. (The Bruins finished the regular season 33-1, then lost in the national championship game).

Rubio shrugged off Banachowki’s comments and said the game gave his program credibility it lost by going 0-18 in the league and 4-22 overall the year before he was hired away from Cal State Bakersfield, where he won the 1990 NCAA Division II national championship.

“UCLA was certainly the team everyone was chasing,” Rubio said. “For me, being such a young coach and not fully knowing what I was doing, it was just one of those monumental victories you never forget. It put us on the map.”

Looking back at the 1993 Wildcats: Rubio had a difficult time meshing the players he recruited with those left from Rosie Wegrich’s tenure as Arizona’s coach. “There was a lot of dissention on the team; I had not had time to make a full transition and change the culture,” he said. “But as much as that group disliked one another, they hated losing even more.”