Greg Hansen: Wildcats' win over Utah, tough road ahead comes with double-dose of perspective

"It’s hard to win games. You never take it for granted. And especially in the circumstance we kind of went through today," he said. "It’s a character-building win. It’s a program win to be able to overcome a little bit of adversity when things aren't going your way. So, I would categorize it as a very successful homestead. I’m looking forward to going out on the road here a little bit and seeing what we can do."

In a basketball sense, Arizona is about to enter the most challenging phase of Lloyd’s first season. Road games at UCLA, USC, Stanford and Colorado are beyond daunting. The trip to Washington and WSU no longer looks like a routine 2-0 sweep. Home games against Oregon and UCLA could go either way.

Lloyd understands the challenges ahead more than anyone else.

"We’re not there yet," he said. "I know a lot of people are trying to anoint us that we’re all this or all that. We’re not. We’re a young team that’s going through some growing pains and we’ve just happened to stack up some wins."