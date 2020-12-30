Greg Hansen: Will choosing Jedd Fisch over Brent Brennan have lasting ramifications for UA?

Fisch got the job. He had never been a coordinator, had no ties to Minnesota, had never been a full-time college football coach.

What happened? Brewster got an “Adolph Rupp phone call.”

“We were having dinner together, and Jedd got a text from Peyton Manning asking him to come to Indianapolis to help coach the Colts,” Brewster told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Bingo.

Fisch signed a two-year contract at Minnesota for $200,000 the first year, with a retention bonus of $125,000 to coach in 2010 with a raise to $325,000. Instead, he resigned to be part of Pete Carroll’s first Seattle Seahawks staff. Fisch stayed in Seattle one season, jumping to be the offensive coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes.

Such has been the story of his football career. UA fans hope that this is a destination, not a brief and unfulfilling stop.

The most oft-told story of Fisch’s 20-year climb is how he diligently sought a student-assistant’s job on Steve Spurrier’s Florida Gators staff, reportedly leaving a note on Spurrier’s car windshield every day for two years.

Spurrier is widely viewed as the godfather to Fisch’s coaching career.