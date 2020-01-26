Greg Hansen: With Max Hazzard on bench, Arizona Wildcats stumble in a game that seemed impossible to lose

With Mannion a spectator, the game blew up in Arizona’s face. The fuse was lit when Hazzard forced a shot with eight seconds remaining. The trouble was exacerbated when Hazzard wasn’t made available to help mitigate the damage.

Look, lots of Arizona teams more powerful than this one have blown big leads and lost.

The No. 1-seeded Wildcats of 1993 led Santa Clara 46-33 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and lost to the 15-seed. It became national news. And, of course, Arizona had the 2005 Final Four in its grasp, leading Illinois 75-60 with 4:04 remaining, just to lose in overtime.

Those collapses are possibly the two most crushing losses in school history, far more damaging that Saturday’s loss in Tempe.

Those were Pac-10 championship teams. This UA team has lost six of its last 10 games.

Saturday’s meltdown in Tempe is a reflection on what happens when you task three freshmen to lead your operation. It’s almost inevitable. Consistency? What’s that? But isn’t that why a fifth-year senior like Max Hazzard was added to the roster? To fill in the gaps when someone like Nico Mannion gets in foul trouble?

After losing the league opener in Tucson, 75-47, the Sun Devils had become an afterthought.