Greg Hansen: With rest of sports world shut down, golf courses have become the place to be

At 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a line of golfers spaced about four feet apart stretched out the propped-open front door of the Randolph Golf Complex. The day’s tee sheets were almost full — 453 total golfers — at Randolph North and Dell Urich courses.

At 11 a.m., the large parking lot adjacent to Alvernon Way was as close to capacity as it gets in the high season of Tucson golf. It looked like something out of the 1990s, when the Randolph Golf Complex was ranked as the second-busiest in the United States.

It has been similar across Southern Arizona, from low-key Silverbell Golf Course to high-brow Arizona National.

Last Monday and Tuesday, the Randolph complex drew more than 400 golfers each day — weekend-sized numbers — on what are generally the two slowest business days of the golf week.

Virtually all sports have been shut down by COVID19. What’s left? Golf and fishing.

“We have a responsibility to do what’s right for the greater good,” said James Mathews, director of Academic Support for the Colorado-based Aspen University, and a regular in the Tucson’s Sunday morning Sunrise Golf Group. “Am I being part of the problem instead of part of the solution? I say no.