Greg Hansen: With Steve Kerr watching from Tucson, Lute Olson led Team USA to World Basketball Championship

On the bus back to the team hotel that night, I walked past Kerr, sitting alone in a front seat, wiping away tears.

When Prince Felipe of Spain placed gold medals around the necks of Olson, Thompson and Wildcat sophomore Sean Elliott in a joyful post-game celebration, Kerr could’ve had no idea that (a) he’d ever play basketball at an elite level again, (b) lead Arizona to the nation’s No. 1 ranking and the 1988 Final Four and c) go on to win eight NBA championships as a player and coach.

“It was a special time,” says Thompson, who went on to be the head coach at Wichita State, Rice and Cornell. “It’s even more special when you look back and see all that Steve overcame after he was sent back to the United States before we played Russia.”

What was equally remarkable was that Kerr was even part of the USA’s surprise winner of the world championship. After his junior season at Arizona, Kerr was somewhat of a longshot candidate among 48 players invited to Team USA’s training camp in Colorado Springs.

Not only that, Kerr became the fourth-leading scorer for Olson’s championship team, averaging 10 points per game and shooting 56%, the team’s most feared shooter and ball distributor.