Greg Hansen: With two weeks left before 2020 opener, Kevin Sumlin's Cats peer into the unknown

Alone in the dark, I stood outside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility and watched as 100 football players and coaches quietly walked across National Championship Drive early Tuesday evening.

The stillness of the UA campus and especially the football practice had an eerie nature to it.

Without the oversized “BEAR DOWN” logo towering over the Dick Tomey Practice Fields — without the block “A” on their football helmets — there were so many unfamiliar names and faces that it could’ve passed for the training camp of, say, Washington State or New Mexico State.

There were no instantly recognizable figures that have so often stood out at Arizona’s training camps. No hulking Rob Gronkowski. No fiercely determined Tedy Bruschi. No one wearing jersey No. 89 the way Ricky Hunley did, or no No. 25, Ka’Deem Carey, who could be identified from 100 yards away.

In its 42 seasons in the Pac-12, Arizona has never entered training camp with so many unknowns and uncertainties. Players, coaches, all of it.