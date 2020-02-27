Greg Hansen: 22 years ago, Arizona beat Stanford and shocked the world of women's hoops. Can it happen again Friday?

A few minutes later, once she had gathered herself, Bonvicini said “without question, this is the biggest win in the program’s history.” It wasn’t just a one night stand; the Wildcats of ’97-98 kept winning, reaching the Sweet 16.

It remains the highest achievement in UA women’s basketball history.

Barnes and Bonvicini will be together at McKale again Friday night. VanDerveer is still on the Stanford bench. The stakes will be much the same as they were 22 years ago. Stanford is ranked No. 4; Arizona No. 13.

“To me, if Arizona were to win this game, it would be a program-changing win just like that ’98 game,” says Bonvicini, who will be Friday’s analyst on the Pac-12 Networks. “It would set (Arizona) up not just for the Pac-12 Tournament, but obviously for hosting the NCAA Tournament.”

Barnes’ young UA team has already beaten then-No. 8 UCLA and then- No. 9 Oregon State.

Beating Stanford would go a step beyond. Here’s some perspective on how difficult it is to beat VanDerveer and the Cardinal:

VanDerveer has coached 511 Pac-10/12 victories

Arizona State’s Charli Turner Thorne, who played at Stanford for VanDerveer, is next with 240

Bonvicini is third with 152