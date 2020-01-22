Greg Hansen: 40 years ago, Devils were recruiting heavyweights; they haven't been back to the top since

Arizona State recruited so well as it entered the Pac-10 that Wulk was able to package Scott and Lever — Goorjian later transferred to UNLV and then Loyola Marymount seeking more playing time — with future NBA big men Alton Lister, Sam Williams and Kurt Nimphius. When all five were together in the 1979-80 season, the Sun Devils went 15-3 in the Pac-10, finishing second to Oregon State’s 16-2 mark.

The payoff was thought to be the 1980-81 season when, in my opinion, Lever and Scott became the greatest backcourt tandem in modern league history, and, if not No. 1, pushing Arizona’s 1994 Final Four, thunder-and-lightning package of Damon Stoudamire and Khalid Reeves.

Scott. Lever. Lister. Nimphius. Williams. Size, power and national championship talent. If that’s not the most skilled starting five since the league added Arizona and ASU, it’s no worse than 1-A. They combined to play in 3,899 NBA games.

The timing of ASU’s rise was such that Arizona coach Fred Snowden entered a career-ending recruiting dive. Snowden’s fear of flying kept him from recruiting the way he did in the early 1970s while building Arizona into an Elite Eight program. As ASU was recruiting Lever — incredibly, Snowden didn’t seriously pursue Lever from his own hometown — the four recruits signed by Arizona all quit the team and transferred.