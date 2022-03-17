Greg Hansen's guide: History shows Wildcats due for another deep NCAA Tournament run

One man’s Final Four selections

Kenpom.com ranks Arizona’s strength of schedule as No. 66 nationally. That’s no exaggeration.

Because the Pac-12 was unusually soft this season, the Wildcats’ potential Round of 32 game in San Diego against Seton Hall or TCU is likely to be more difficult than any game against a Pac-12 opponent except UCLA.

That’s the leading issue for Arizona. Can the Wildcats respond to an upgrade in competition and survive a gauntlet of, say, Seton Hall, Illinois and Tennessee (or Villanova) to get to the Final Four? I think Illinois, Tennessee and Villanova could've won the Pac-12 this season.

Nor would it shock me if three SEC teams (Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee) or three Big 12 teams (Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech) reach the Final Four.

The biggest needs in Pac-12 basketball is for UCLA to remain a Final Four contender, for Oregon to return to the Top 25 neighborhood and for someone from the middle of the pack — Colorado, Washington or ASU — to recruit more effectively and provide more competition for Arizona.

My Final Four — with how the Elite Eight matchups will look: