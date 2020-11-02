Greg Hansen's guide to the 2020 college football season

Jase McClellan: The five-star receiver from Aledo signed with Alabama and is redshirting.

Theo Wease: The five-star receiver from Allen has already caught 18 passes for 233 yards in five games for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Gunnell originally committed to play for Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M, then picked Arizona once Sumlin was fired by the Aggies. It’s unlikely Gunnell would be starting at A&M this year; senior Kellen Mond has started 39 games for the Aggies with 8,363 passing yards and 1,361 rushing yards and 82 total touchdowns.

Four opinions on Pac-12 football in 2020

1. Since Chip Kelly went 46-7 as Oregon’s head coach from 2009-12, he has gone off the rails. Kelly’s four years in the NFL produced a 28-35 record. His two seasons at UCLA have been 3-9 and 4-8 busts. Kelly had all the resources at Oregon, but once he got to the share-the-load NFL and now to perennial football underachiever UCLA, he has found his “system” works better with elite talent. At 57, Kelly has seen his best years.