Greg Hansen's guide to the 2021-22 basketball season

And even though the league seems to have taken a step up from its historic down periods of the mid-1980s and early 2010s, it has not been a career-maker for new coaches. Consider the conference records of veteran coaches as follows:

• Arizona State's Bobby Hurley is 50-57 in conference games;

• Oregon State’s Wayne Tinkle is 52-78 in the conference;

• Stanford’s Jerod Haase is 44-48 in the league;

• USC’s Andy Enfield is 70-76 in the league;

• Washington’s Mike Hopkins is 34-39 in conference.

One coach who doesn’t get a lot of attention, perhaps because he is not one to stalk the sidelines with an angry demeanor, is Colorado’s Tad Boyle.

Boyle is an underrated 106-92 in his time at CU. That puts him behind Oregon’s Dana Altman (132-66) as the league’s most accomplished long-term coach. Boyle has averaged 23 wins per season in his 10 years at Colorado.

Building toward 2,000

One of Tommy Lloyd’s opportunities as Arizona’s new coach is to guide the Wildcats to their 2,000th all-time victory.