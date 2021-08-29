Greg Hansen's guide to the 2021 college football season

First things first, right? The Wildcats can start anew with a victory over NAU, or perhaps earlier against BYU or San Diego State, and that will be Fisch’s first step in teaching his team how not to lose.

For perspective — discussed for perhaps for the last time in Tucson — here are the biggest Power 5 conference losers the last 50 years and how they learned "not to lose."

0-34: Northwestern lost 34 consecutive games from 1979-82. The Wildcats hired an eager, Fisch-type young coach, Dennis Green, who had been a Bill Walsh disciple with the San Francisco 49ers and John Elway’s offensive coordinator at Stanford. Green suffered through an 0-11 first season, but then slowly won 10 games before bailing out to rejoin Walsh and the 49ers.

0-23: Duke lost 23 straight from 1999-02, which didn’t draw a lot of attention at the nation’s foremost basketball school. But the Dookies didn’t learn from their coaching mistakes, replacing Carl Franks with Ted Roof, who then went 0-22 from 2005-07 before he was fired. Duke then got it right, hiring David Cutcliffe, the offensive mastermind behind Tennessee’s rise to power in the 1990s. Cutcliffe is still at Duke, 74-88 through 13 seasons, which, at Duke, is viewed as a success.