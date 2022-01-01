Greg Hansen's top 100 sports figures of 2021

95. Daniel Root. In his first season as Catalina Foothills girls tennis coach, replacing 15-time state championship coach Kristie Stevens, Root led the Falcons to an undefeated state title.

96. Danny Preble. Salpointe’s baseball coach followed his club’s 2019 state championship with a 20-4 season and a No. 2 overall finish, the third time in four seasons his team has been in the state title game.

97. Shakir Smith. Now playing in the EuroLeague for Sporting Club Portugal, Smith, a Tucson High and Pima College grad, scored 51 points in a game for Njardvik in the Iceland Pro League before moving to Portugal.

98. Michael Perkins. Flowing Wells High’s long-time girls basketball coach guided the Caballeros to the Class 4A state championship game; he coached FWHS to the 2008 state championship.

99. Kyle Ostendorp. Setting a UA record with a 49.2 punting average, Ostendorp, a Wildcat sophomore, was chosen to the All-Pac-12 first team.

100. Lathan Ransom. Breaking periodically into Ohio State’s starting defensive backfield, Ransom, a sophomore from Salpointe, made 38 tackles during the regular season for the Buckeyes, who played in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.