Greg Hansen's top 20 sports figures of 2020

8 Alex Verdugo. In his first year as a full-time starter, the Boston Red Sox’s right fielder and Sahuaro grad hit .306 and finished 12th in balloting for the American League Most Valuable Player.

9 Bijan Robinson. Breaking into the starting lineup for Texas as a true freshman, the Salpointe Catholic career rushing leader led the Longhorns with 520 rushing yards, was fifth in receiving with 13 catches and first in all-purpose offense. He will play in the Alamo Bowl Tuesday against Colorado.

10 April Jessee. After 11 years as Pima College’s athletic trainer, Jessee and her staff — including Akira Kondo and Chris Murphy — created a three-step process through with the Aztec sports teams hope to return safely to practice by Jan. 4. Jessee is the head of the ACCAC’s Sports Injury Management group for 13 schools.

11 Hallie Lawson. As Pima College’s women’s basketball team won the Region I championship, going 25-7 overall and winning nine of its final 10 games under coach Todd Holthaus, Lawson was named a first-team NJCAA All-American, leading the team with 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, PCC’s berth in the NJCAA Championship Tournament was canceled.