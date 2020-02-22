Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Former St. Augustine High School star will run Sunday for spot in Summer Games

Feel-good story of the week: Will Parks was never an All-Pac-12 first team defensive player at Arizona, but he has gone on to become a productive player for the Denver Broncos and is in demand during the NFL’s ongoing free agency period. Parks was Mr. Personality off the field during his Arizona days. His same outgoing nature has made him popular in Denver. Off the field, he’s been one of the Broncos’ most reliable ambassadors; since 2016, Parks has attended 108 charitable events. Last season alone, he was a part of 30 outings. He was paid $2.1 million by the Broncos last year and is in line to make as much as $10 million next season. “My heart lies here in Denver, so if they’re one of the first teams to call me and offer me and it’s something I like, I’ll stick around,” Parks told Denver reporters. ….