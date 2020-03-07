Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Profits aren't as important when it comes to Wildcats' rapid rise in women's basketball

Star columnist Greg Hansen checks in with the latest in women's basketball, college football coaches, high school hoops and more:

Profits aren't as important when it comes to Cats' rapid rise

There is no Selection Sunday for NCAA women’s basketball. Instead, it will be Selection Monday, March 16. The field and host sites for first- and second-round games will be revealed at 4 p.m. Tucson time on ESPN.

Arizona seems about as close as a lock possible to being a No. 4 seed and playing host to a No. 13, someone like Boise State or Dayton, at McKale Center on either March 20 or March 21.

But don’t expect McKale Center to overflow with 14,000 fans for those games. Expect maybe 7,000. That’s because ticket prices, set by the NCAA, will go from the regular-season general admission bargains of $5 and $8, to something close to $35-40.

It should give Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke valuable insight as to the market for women’s basketball in Tucson.