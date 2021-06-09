Hansen's Hunded, No. 82: 'Dr. Ed' operated at golf courses nationwide, from El Rio to Augusta

Now 99 and living on a golf course in Saddlebrooke Ranch north of Tucson — he stopped playing golf a few years ago — Updegraff is widely viewed as the greatest amateur golfer in Arizona history.

How good?

He twice finished fourth in the PGA Tour’s Tucson Open, 1962 and 1969 all while he maintained a full-time urology clinic in Tucson, playing golf about two or three times a week.

"I love to play golf," he told me three years ago at the Saddlebrooke complex, "but I wasn't a pro. I would’ve lost my appreciation of the game and it would’ve taken all the fun out of it for me. My medical practice was different — there was a new challenge every day."

Updegraff won the Tucson Country Club championship 27 times. Five times Golf Digest magazine named him one of America’s 10 leading amateur golfers. But there was nothing country club-ish about Updegraff. He was as comfortable playing at muni courses such as the Haven in Green Valley and El Rio golf course as he was at the TCC or Augusta National.

About 10 years ago, I had the good fortune to play a round of golf at Tucson National with Updegraff and five-time LGPA Tour winner Cindy Rarick, a Sahuaro High School grad. Whenever I would chunk a shot or three-putt, Updegraff and Rarick were encouraging.