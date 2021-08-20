 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hansen's Hundred, No. 10: Amphi's Vern Friedli 'played up' to Phoenix competition — and won
editor's pick featured top story
NO. 10: VERN FRIEDLI

Hansen's Hundred, No. 10: Amphi's Vern Friedli 'played up' to Phoenix competition — and won

Amphi High School head football coach Vern Friedli leads his players during practice in 2006.

 Jim Davis, Arizona Daily Star 2006

A car filled with gang members surrounded an Amphitheater High School football player in the school’s parking lot a few minutes after practice in October 1992. Vern Friedli, the Panthers football coach, heard a commotion and rushed to the scene.

Friedli, who was probably 5 feet 9 inches and 150 pounds, broke up the confrontation and protected his player. Friedli ordered the visitors, who were not students at Amphi, to leave the premises. Gang members threatened to return and kill both Friedli and the player.

Once school officials reported the incident to the police, Friedli was encouraged to skip that week’s game against Buena.

"I’m coaching," he said.

The police and school officials successfully persuaded Friedli to wear a bulletproof vest to school and to the game, as well as to the following week's game against Canyon del Oro. About 20 undercover officers walked the sidelines and searched the bleachers. Four gang members were ultimately arrested.

The Panthers won both games.

It’s the same Vern Friedli who insisted that Amphi "play up," meaning he chose to be part of the state’s Class 5A classification, challenging the Phoenix super schools year after year in the state playoffs — even when Amphi had less than half the enrollment of opposing schools.

It’s the same Vern Friedli who set a state record by winning 331 football games (288 of them at Amphi) from 1968-2011, which led to his induction into the National High School Athletics Association Coaches Hall of Fame.

Ranked No. 10 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, Friedli didn’t fit the "tough guy" football mold of the day, a period when Woody Hayes and Bo Schbechler and Bear Bryant ruled by intimidation and created scores of would-be Woody’s and Bo’s.

Coach Vern Friedli of Amphitheater High School congratulates players as the clock winds down against Mesa High to win the 1979 Arizona state football championship.

Friedli didn’t rule as much as he led.

"If your son played for Vern, he was treated right," Friedli’s longtime defensive coordinator Ed Roman told me.

Vern Friedli is is an American success story like few others in Tucson sports history.

He began college at Humboldt State, near his hometown of Arcata, California. The son of a lumber mill laborer, Friedli accepted a drama scholarship at Humboldt State, but had to quit college to support himself. He wound up at Fort Huachucua, a radar jammer for the United States Army.

Along the way, he met his wife, Sharon, a professional dancer, and got married in 1957. They moved back to Arcata to work on being an actor and singer.

"He had a beautiful singing voice," Sharon says now. "He was a very talented actor. He sang the solo at his high school graduation."

Ever a leader, Friedli was also the student body president at his high school. He was a three-sport athlete who ultimately decided he could make a better living for his family as an educator than as a wannabe actor.

"We moved back to Tucson because he missed the sun," Sharon remembers. "His baseball team got rained out of eight straight games one year, so he enrolled at the UA and did his student teaching at Amphi."

Friedli began his coaching career at Sunnyside Junior High School, moved to Morenci High School for 10 years, and then spent one year each at Casa Grande High School and San Manuel High School.

In 1974, he went 1-9 at Casa Grande, a school stuck in the 5A classification against larger Phoenix schools like Mesa and Scottsdale Saguaro.

In 1975, a year after Amphi won the big-school’s state championship, Friedli was one of seven interviewed to replace coach Jerry Loper, who left to coach in Phoenix.

"I learned so much from Coach Friedli," former Amphi lineman and Ironwood Ridge state championship head coach Matt Johnson, now the head coach at Mountain View, told me. "He would always talk about the year he went 1-9 at Casa Grande and not about his championships. It was a much better learning tool."

In '79, Friedli coached Amphi to a 13-0 season and the Panthers became the last Tucson school to win at the highest level of Arizona prep football. Had Friedli chosen to play at the Class 4A level, it’s not unrealistic to think Amphi might’ve won five or six more state titles. Instead, I thought Friedli’s career was defined by the 1997 Class 5A state championship game against mega-power Mesa Mountain View, which won seven state titles from 1983-2002.

Amphi’s enrollment that season was 1,980; Mountain View’s was 3,968. Amphi dressed 43 players for the title game; Mountain View suited up 88.

Yet with 3:30 remaining — and facing fourth-and-1 at the MMV 39-yard line — Amphi led 24-21. A successful fourth down conversion would surely win the game.

Friedli called timeout and walked to Amphi’s huddle. He asked his players what they’d like to do: Punt or call a fourth-down play?

The players asked him to call "Smash 22," with 2,000-yard rusher Antrel Bates given an opportunity to get the first down.

The play failed and Mountain View rallied to score in the final minute, winning 28-24.

Amphi High School coach Vern Friedli talks to his quarterback during the state semi-final championship game versus Apollo High School at ASU stadium in Tempe on Nov. 29. 1979.

After the game, I stood near Amphi’s huddle in the end zone. Most of the players had been crying, but Friedli was upbeat.

"They have so much courage," he said. "What a crew. They’re just a raggy-taggy bunch of kids. Nobody has tested Mountain View like we did. My admiration for the kids is immeasurable."

Amphi didn’t get the biggest trophy that night, but I left Sun Devil Stadium feeling like Friedli’s Panthers were champions.

Head coach Vern Friedli directs his team during practice at Amphi High School in 2003.

Friedli coached until he was 75; he retired after a stroke had made it difficult for him to commit to the 24/7 schedule and year-round training he incorporated decades earlier. He died of stroke-related causes in the summer of 2017. He was 80.

Amphi held a celebration of Friedli’s life in the school gymnasium on a Saturday afternoon. About 300 of his former players returned for the ceremony.

“One thing coach always stressed was ‘make your mother proud,'" Amphi 1997 star linebacker Justin Foss said that day, wiping away tears. "He was like a father to all of us."

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

Hansen's Hundred … so far

No. 100: Willie Peete, football player/coach

No. 99: Jim Reffkin, tennis coach

No. 98: Larry Toledo, college administrator

No. 97: Billie Harris, softball trailblazer

No. 96: Ted Bland, football player/war hero

No. 95: Ron Hassey, big-league catcher

No. 94: Joan Bonvicini, basketball coach

No. 93: Gil Heredia, big-league pitcher

No. 92: J. Rukin Jelks, horse racing pioneer

No. 91: Ed Nymeyer, basketball player/coach and volleyball coach

No. 90: Paul Colwell, bowler

No. 89: Kenzie Fowler, softball pitcher

No. 88: Ralph Deal, game official

No. 87: Terrell Stoglin, basketball player

No. 86: Cleo Robinson, game official

No. 85: Lety Piñeda-Boutté, softball player

No. 84: Richard Sanchez, wrestling/football coach

No. 83: Jim Wing, baseball coach

No. 82: Ed Updegraff, golfer

No. 81: Julie Brase Hairgrove, basketball player

No. 80: Vance Johnson, football player/track and field athlete

No. 79: Andy Lopez, baseball coach

No. 78: Carl Cooper, track and field coach/executive

No. 77: Bobby Ferrara, boxing referee

No. 76: Sheila Baize, high school administrator

No. 75: Corky Simpson, sports columnist

No. 74: Kelly Cagle, soccer player/coach

No. 73: Bud Grainger, umpire

No. 72: Eddie Leon, baseball player

No. 71: Hayzel Daniels, football player

No. 70: Bill Cheesbourg, auto racer

No. 69: Shelley Duncan, baseball player

No. 68: Serafina Grace: softball/tennis player, softball coach

No. 67: Yoichi Tomita, gymnastics coach

No. 66: John and Tom Rhodes, rodeo champions

No. 65: Judy McDermott, golf administrator

No. 64: Tex Oliver, football coach

No. 63: Alex Kellner, big-league pitcher

No. 62: Mark Arneson, football player

No. 61: Rocky LaRose, college administrator

No. 60: Jeff Scurran, football coach

No. 59: Gary Williams, rodeo administrator

No. 58: Lacey Nymeyer John, swimmer

No. 57: Roland LaVetter, basketball coach

No. 56: Burt Kinerk, baseball player, businessman

No. 55: J.J. Hardy, big-league shortstop

No. 54: Dave Cosgrove, soccer player/coach

No. 53: Ollie Mayfield, football coach

No. 52: Ka’Deem Carey, football player

No. 51: Mary Roby, UA administrator

No. 50: Eric Larkin, wrestler

No. 49: Dell Urich, golf pioneer

No. 48: Ed Thomas, equipment manager

No. 47: Roger McCluskey, auto racer

No. 46: Frank Sancet, baseball coach

No. 45: Michael Thompson, professional golfer

No. 44: Mary Hines, athlete/high school volleyball coach

No. 43: Norm Patton, basketball coach

No. 42: Art Luppino, football player

No. 41: Brian Peabody, basketball coach

No. 40: Bill Lenoir, tennis player/coach

No. 39: Aari McDonald, basketball player

No. 38: Fat Lever, basketball player

No. 37: Dave Murray, cross country coach

No. 36: Mike Dawson, football player

No. 35: Terry Francona, baseball player/manager

No. 34: Stacy Iveson, softball coach

No. 33: Ernie McCray, basketball player

No. 32: Wolfgang Weber, soccer coach

No. 31: Tedy Bruschi, football player

No. 30: Sherry Cervi, barrel racer

No. 29: Roy Drachman/Hi Corbett, sports events pioneers

No. 28: Hadie Redd, basketball player

No. 27: Rich Alday, baseball coach

No. 26: Dick Clausen, college administrator

No. 25: Cindy Rarick, golfer

No. 24: Abdi Abdirahman, Olympic runner

No. 23: Joe Batiste, runner

No. 22: Fred Snowden, basketball coach

No. 21: Rollin Gridley, football coach

No. 20: Ed Brown, football player/coach

No. 19: Larry Smith, football coach

No. 18: Fred A. Enke and Fred W. Enke, father and son coach/player combination

No. 17: Michael Bates, football player, Olympic runner

No. 16: Jennie Finch, softball pitcher

No. 15: Chuck Cecil, football player, coach

No. 14: Ricky Hunley, football player

No. 13: Adia Barnes, basketball player/coach

No. 12: Dick McConnell, basketball coach

No. 11: Cedric Dempsey, college administrator

No. 10: Vern Friedli, football coach

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News