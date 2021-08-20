Hansen's Hundred, No. 10: Football coach Vern Friedli 'played up' to Phoenix schools — and won

Ever a leader, Friedli was also the student body president at his high school. He was a three-sport athlete who ultimately decided he could make a better living for his family as an educator than as a wannabe actor.

"We moved back to Tucson because he missed the sun," Sharon remembers. "His baseball team got rained out of eight straight games one year, so he enrolled at the UA and did his student teaching at Amphi."

Friedli began his coaching career at Sunnyside Junior High School, moved to Morenci High School for 10 years, and then spent one year each at Casa Grande High School and San Manuel High School.

In 1974, he went 1-9 at Casa Grande, a school stuck in the 5A classification against larger Phoenix schools like Mesa and Scottsdale Saguaro.

In 1975, a year after Amphi won the big-school’s state championship, Friedli was one of seven interviewed to replace coach Jerry Loper, who left to coach in Phoenix.

"I learned so much from Coach Friedli," former Amphi lineman and Ironwood Ridge state championship head coach Matt Johnson, now the head coach at Mountain View, told me. "He would always talk about the year he went 1-9 at Casa Grande and not about his championships. It was a much better learning tool."