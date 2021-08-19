Hansen's Hundred, No. 11: Cedric Dempsey built Arizona into one of nation's best athletic departments

Dempsey, the No, 11 choice on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, had a connection to Tucson like few others. He had graduated from Michigan’s Albion College, the same school that produced Arizona’ first AD, Pop McKale. Not only that, Dempsey’s first job at a Division I school was at Arizona, first as an assistant basketball coach from 1963-65 and then as the No. 2 man in the UA athletic department from 1965-67.

He became friends with McKale, who correctly predicted that Dempsey would someday create his own legacy.

McKale died on June 1, 1967; Dempsey became the AD at Pacific exactly one month later.

In a national perspective, Dempsey’s legacy will forever be that he was the third Executive Director of the NCAA, from 1994-2003, a compelling period in which he signed the then-most lucrative TV deal in college sports history and moved the NCAA headquarters from Kansas City to Indianapolis. On the NCAA campus, you don’t have to go far to find an very visible office headquarters named after Dempsey.

But in Tucson, Dempsey’s legacy will be that he built an overall athletic program that steadily became one of the 10 most successful in college sports in the 1980s and 1990s, the golden era of Wildcat sports.