Hansen's Hundred, No. 12: Sahuaro's Dick McConnell won 774 games, 4 state basketball titles

When he told the principal at Narka High that he was leaving for Arizona, citizens of Narka — population: 220 — staged a fundraising campaign and offered McConnell $500 to stay.

"One of the hardest things I ever had to do was tell them no," McConnell remembered in 2001.

McConnell, who is No. 12 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, spent the next 10 years attempting to become a head coach again. From 1961-68, he was an assistant basketball and baseball coach at Rincon High School, and was one of 126 applicants to be the basketball coach at the new Sahuaro High School.

It became the job of a lifetime.

For 39 years, McConnell grew his head coaching record to 774-320, coaching the Cougars to state championships in 1970, 1982, 2000 and 2001. He was the last coach in Tucson whose team won the state’s big-schools basketball championship.

It’s unlikely that any basketball coach in Tucson history, college or high school, has a coaching tree to rival McConnell’s.