Hansen's Hundred, No. 13: Fearless Adia Barnes led Wildcats to big-time basketball success — twice

In her first 10 games of college basketball, Adia Barnes was suitably humbled. Arizona lost games by 52, 40, 24 and 18 points. The Wildcats had been picked to finish 10th in the Pac-10.

The losing so bothered Barnes, an undersized 5-foot 10-inch power forward from San Diego, that after a 64-40 loss to Oklahoma State in the 1994 Copper Bowl Classic, she couldn’t keep it inside.

"I don’t like to lose," she said. "I’m too competitive to take it. If it means I have to take a leadership role, I’ll do it. I’m not afraid. I’m not intimidated."

Barnes had played in just five college basketball games. Her reaction was what rebuilding coach Joan Bonvicini was looking for — someone to carry the load and change the face of UA women’s basketball.

By the time Barnes graduated in the spring of 1998, she was the Pac-10 Player of the Year and the No. 3 overall scorer in league history. The Wildcats had gone from 11-19 to consecutive seasons of 22-8, 23-8 and 23-7, reaching the Sweet 16.

"Adia is a winner," said Bonvicini. "I don’t know what we would have done without her."