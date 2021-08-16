Hansen's Hundred, No. 14: Ricky Hunley was face of UA football as Wildcats started ascent

“Ricky really only played one full season for us,’’ Petersburg assistant coach Bernie Brand told me. “He had the best attitude I’ve ever seen. He just simply believed he could do anything. And he was the hardest worker on the field. Always optimistic. Always positive.’’

Hunley arrived in Tucson three months after Larry Smith was hired to replace Tony Mason, fired for what the NCAA later determined was captaining a slush fund and making illegal payments to players in the 1970s.

But there was no Transfer Portal in 1980, so Hunley stuck it out and thrived. He made 566 tackles, an Arizona record that remains today. He was a consensus All-American in 1982 and 1983.

About the only time he left what he calls “my second home’’ was to return to Petersburg on Christmas week 1982 to have his jersey, No. 89, retired by the Crimson Wave. He was the second in school history so honored. NBA All-Star Moses Malone, Class of '74, was the first.

Selected No. 7 overall in the 1984 NFL draft, Hunley played seven pro football seasons before rejoining Smith, first on his staff at USC and then spending seven years on Smith’s Missouri staff, the last three as assistant head coach.

Smith was like a surrogate father to Hunley. The two had an inseparable bond.