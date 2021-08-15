Hansen's Hundred, No. 15: 'Heat-seeking missile' Chuck Cecil went from an afterthought to an all-time great at UA

“I told Chuck not to ever let a recruiter see him without your shirt on,’’ said Hernandez.

By the time Cecil played his last game at Arizona in 1987, he weighed close to 180. He no longer had to worry about taking his shirt off. He intercepted 21 passes, then a Pac-10 career record. He became pro football’s version of heat-seeking missile, fearless, drafted by the Green Bay Packers and, in 1993, featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated under the headline: “Is Chuck Cecil Too Vicious for the NFL?’’

"I'm not afraid to hurt myself,'' Cecil told the magazine.

After a seven-year NFL career, with 16 interceptions in 95 games, Cecil coached for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams for 15 years. He returned to Tucson in 2017 as a special advisor to the football team, and in 2019 was the Wildcats' interim defensive coordinator for the final month of the season. He is now in his first season as the UA’s safeties coach.

“I’m home,’’ he said. “I always knew I would come back to Tucson.’’

Ankney, who would leave Arizona to become the head coach at Bowling Green, told me it took him an extended period to fully understand how good Cecil was.