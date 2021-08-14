Hansen's Hundred, No. 16: Wildcats legend Jennie Finch remains softball's brightest star

Gold medal shortstop Natasha Watley jokingly told Olympic reporters that the only time she was interviewed was to be asked about Finch.

"You go anywhere and you can say ‘Jennie Finch’ and people know who it is," Watley told reporters. "You say you play softball, and people say, 'Do you know Jennie Finch?'"

Candrea recruited Finch off the Orange County Batbusters travel team, an organization that regularly stocked Arizona with difference-making players such as Toni Mascarenas and Lauren Bauer.

"She was definitely a first priority in recruiting," Candrea said upon announcing Finch had signed to play for the Wildcats in November 1997. "We felt she could come in and make an impact."

Finch’s 60-game winning streak was stopped by No. 1 UCLA on April 7, 2002 at Hillenbrand Stadium before a record crowd of 3,161. That loss got the lead headline in the Star, more prominent than UA sophomore golfer Lorena Ochoa’s seventh consecutive tournament championship, an NCAA record.

Finch was the story, win or lose.