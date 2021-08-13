Hansen's Hundred, No. 17: Michael Bates ran in Olympics, played in Pro Bowls

On college football letter-of-intent day in 1989, I wasn’t much different than most Tucsonans. I was eager to find out what team Amphitheater High School running back Michael Bates had chosen.

Bates was, to this day, the most highly ranked high school football player in Tucson history. He was also the fastest high school sprinter in America. He narrowed his choices to UCLA, USC, Arizona and ASU and given his quiet nature, he leaked the news to no one outside his family.

Arizona coach Dick Tomey was so unsettled that he said he took a sleeping pill that night, even though his defensive line coach, Arnold Jeter, had an 8 a.m appointment to meet Michael and his mother, Linda, at their home near Amphi.

I arrived at the Star newsroom before 8, and all five light buttons on the old landline were lit when I sat at my desk.

One of the calls was from senator John McCain.

"Did Michael Bates choose Arizona?" he asked.

Bates did choose the Wildcats. The Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, a first-team Parade All-American, had gained 3,803 yards rushing in his Amphi career, despite often sitting out much of the second half when Vern Friedli’s powerhouse clubs crushed one opponent after another.