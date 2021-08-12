Hansen's Hundred, No. 18: Fred A. Enke, Fred W. Enke a famous father-son combination

Rockne wired McKale.

McKale wired Enke, who arranged to take a train to Tucson from his home in Louisville. Enke was Louisville’s football, basketball and baseball head coach from 1923-25.

In the 1971 book "They Fought Like Wildcats" by former Star sports editor Abe Chanin, Enke remembered his job interview in Tucson as underwhelming.

"Viewing the campus was a shock," he said. "They didn’t even have a gymnasium. McKale took me to Herring Hall, where the girls basketball team played in an old auditorium. But I wired my wife back in Louisville and told her, ‘We’re going to move to Tucson. They’re paying me $3,000.'"

Enke said that the UA’s limited facilities were better than those at Louisville, and that a new basketball arena — Bear Down Gym — was in the final planning stages.

At the time, Fred W. Enke was eight months old. The Enke family drove to Tucson in a Model T, a journey that took 10 days.

"Pappy always talked about that long drive to Tucson," Fred W. Enke told me in a 1999 interview. "We lived without air conditioning for the first 20 years we lived in Tucson."