Hansen's Hundred, No. 19: Larry Smith built Wildcats in his blue-collar image

Talk about being underpaid. Smith changed the image and reputation of Arizona football, winning with defense and the kicking game as taught by his mentor, Bo Schembechler, who hired Smith to be a line coach at Miami of Ohio in 1967, and then at Michigan in 1969.

At an event for Smith held at the DoubleTree Hotel in the spring of '86, Schembechler, UCLA coach Terry Donahue, Seattle Seahawks coach Chuck Knox and Illinois coach John Mackovic "roasted" the coach but also spoke of his remarkable career, which began as an all-conference end at Bowling Green.

Smith initially accepted a congressional appointment to West Point and played one year for Army before transferring to Bowling Green near his Ohio hometown.

"My dad wanted me to be an engineer, so I got my degree in mathematics," said Smith. "About the only thing I can use that diploma for now is to realize we still need one more win to go to the Rose Bowl."

A year later, as USC’s coach, Smith finally got to the Rose Bowl, the first of three.

After coaching seven years (1994-2000) at Missouri, Smith and his wife, Cheryl, returned to Tucson and bought at home at the Skyline Country Club. Smith died of leukemia in 2008. He was 69.

