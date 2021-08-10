Hansen's Hundred, No. 20: Ed Brown broke barriers as UA player, Tucson high school football coach

Brown’s road to the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 1992, began while serving at the San Diego Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in the early 1950s. He became an all-service lineman, impressing his coach, Joe Stribling, so much that Stribling phoned his former coach at Hardin-Simmons University, Warren Woodson, who had just become the head coach at Arizona.

"Joe told me that Ed Brown could play for anybody, Notre Dame or USC, but that they weren’t recruiting him because he was (Black)," Woodson told me. "Well, that didn’t stop me. We only had one other Black player at Arizona, but Joe said Ed was the kind of guy who would be a team leader."

Was he ever.

Brown started his first game as an Arizona freshman, 1954, and all 40 games he played as a Wildcat. He rarely came off the field, playing guard and linebacker, becoming an All-Border Conference selection.

His main job was to clear a path for Art Luppino; the "Cactus Comet" would lead the NCAA in rushing in 1954 and 1955.

"You’d never see Ed sweat," Luppino told me. "He was a leader under some difficult circumstances. I never met a better gentleman."