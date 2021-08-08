Hansen's Hundred, No. 22: Fred Snowden broke barriers while leading Wildcats to new heights

Michigan assistant basketball coach Fred Snowden was interviewed by Indiana to be the Hoosiers’ coach in 1971. The Hoosiers chose unknown Army coach Bob Knight instead.

A year earlier, Snowden interviewed with Western Michigan, but WMU hired Eldon Miller from small-time Wittenberg College.

And when Arizona athletic director Dave Strack was arranging for Snowden to fly to Tucson and interview for the UA basketball job — Strack’s other candidate was Long Beach State’s Jerry Tarkanian — Snowden’s hometown school, Detroit Mercy, asked him to be its basketball coach.

Snowden declined; Detroit ultimately hired an obscure young coach named Dick Vitale.

So when Arizona announced it had hired Snowden, the 36-year-old son of a sharecropper from rural Alabama, it wasn’t like the Wildcats were off the grid. One of the most successful high school basketball coaches in Detroit history, Snowden grew to prominence at the same time Strack was coaching Michigan to a pair of Final Fours in the mid-1960s.

The only pause in hiring Snowden at Arizona was that he would be the first Black head coach in Division I basketball. It was a big step for both Snowden and Arizona, one that Indiana and Western Michigan were reluctant to make.