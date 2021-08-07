Hansen's Hundred, No .23: Joe Batiste's track career marked by triumph, personal tragedy

But Weldon didn’t want to talk about Jenner; he wanted to talk about Joe Batiste.

"I was Joe’s coach at Sacramento City College," said Weldon, who had earned a master's degree at the UA and was a former track coach at Amphitheater High School. "If World War II hadn’t come along, Joe would’ve been right up there with the greatest decathletes — Bob Mathias, Bill Toomey, Bruce Jenner."

Although it was no help to his personal life, Batiste was named an honorary member of the American 1940 and 1944 Olympic teams, even though the Olympic Games were canceled those years.

Upon learning Batiste was dying of liver disease, Weldon went to the old Pima County Hospital in 1957.

"Joe was in the hallway with his back to me," Weldon remembered. "I walked up and tapped him on the shoulder. He turned, saw me and started crying. 'Coach, you’re the last guy I ever wanted to see what happened to me.' He had drank too much for too long.

"That was out of character for the Joe I knew in Sacramento. It was just tragic."