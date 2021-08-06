Hansen's Hundred, No. 24: Olympian Abdi Abdirahman's story 'almost too good to be true'

Billy Mills might be the ranking legend of USA Olympics distance running, a come-from-nowhere 10,000-meter gold medalist at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. If he shows up at your race, it is a very big deal.

As 36 runners stepped to the starting line at the 2000 Olympic Trials in Sacramento's Hornet Stadium, Mills stood near the group of 10,000-meter runners, on the infield near Arizona coach Dave Murray.

Among the 36 runners was one relative newcomer, Abdi Abdirahman, not a rookie but as close as it gets at the Olympic Trials. He was such an unknown that the Sacramento Bee newspaper referred to him as "Abdihakim Abdi."

Three of the 36 would qualify for the Sydney Olympics. "Abdihakim Abdi" was on nobody's radar.

Abdirahman, the son of a Conoco oil engineer, one of 10 children from a Somalian family who had moved to Tucson to escape Somalia's civil war about 10 years earlier, struggled. Murray noticed that in lap 17, Abdirahman began to chew on his jersey.

"Every time Abdi had a bad race, he started chewing on his jersey," Murray said after the race. "I thought he was about to drop out."