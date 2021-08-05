 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hansen's Hundred, No. 25: Cindy Rarick a five-time LPGA Tour champion
editor's pick top story
NO. 25: CINDY RARICK

Hansen's Hundred, No. 25: Cindy Rarick a five-time LPGA Tour champion

Cindy Rarick used her golf talents for both professional success and charity during her time as an LPGA regular and beyond.

 Benjie Sanders, Arizona Daily Star 2002

On beautiful spring day at the Tubac Golf Club a few years ago, I reached the No. 9 tee and was greeted by Cindy Rarick, a five-time LGPA Tour champion.

She shook hands with our foursome and said she would be hitting a tee shot before we did.

"If your ball is closer to the pin than mine, it’s $100 for a Santa Cruz County children’s charity," she said. "You guys look like good golfers; I want to see $400 here."

Rarick launched her tee shot to about 10 feet from the pin, over water, about 160 yards away. Most of our golf balls plunked into the water.

That night at a dinner for the fundraising event, Rarick announced she was donating $500 to the children’s fund. "That should cover all of your lost golf balls at No. 9," she said with a laugh. Rarick got an ovation that was probably as loud as when she won the LPGA Corning Classic in 1987.

A few years later, Rarick, who is No. 25 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, agreed to play in a fundraiser for St. Luke’s Home, an assisted living facility in Tucson. There must’ve been 150 golfers at Tucson National that day, but the ever-engaging Rarick went from hole to hole, making sure she played at least part of a hole with every golfer.

At the post-golf luncheon, Rarick handed out awards to every winning group and announced she was donating to the bottom line. Again, the ovation rocked the room.

Rarick’s act wasn’t staged. That was part of who she has been as a pro golfer. For almost 25 years, from her rookie LPGA Tour season, 1985, until she stopped playing full-time in the early 2000s, Rarick usually led the Tour in events played, averaging 30 events on the yearly calendar. Most LPGA golfers play about 20-25 events.

But it went beyond competing for championships and money. Rarick probably led the Tour in Pro-Ams, electing to play in Monday and Wednesday fund-raising events week after week after week. She finished in the top 11 on the LPGA Tour money list three times, but might’ve been No. 1 in money-raised-for-charities year after year.

From 1991-93, she was the March of Dimes representative from the LPGA Tour.

Cindy Rarick's fun-loving approach extends to the charity golf tournament circuit.

In 2008, Rarick finally kicked back and took a break, but even at that helped to create the LPGA Legends Tour. The 1977 graduate of Sahuaro High School told me her career had gone by in what seemed like a flash.

"I was home in January this year for the first time in 25 years, but that’s fine," she said. "It seems like those years went by in a blink, but my life is good. I couldn’t have scripted it any better."

The script of Rarick’s golf career is unlike most. It was marked by determination as much as success.

After learning the game at 14, usually working with legendary Randolph Golf Course instructor Dell Urich. "I encouraged her to make golf her profession," Urich told me .Rarick had to join the Sahuaro High School boys team; the Cougars did not offer girls golf in the 1970s. Rarick was the first girl to play on a boys golf team in Tucson history.

She played in local junior tournaments with and against Rich Mueller, Robert Moreno, Tommy Roy and Jon Rinkevich, all of whom went on to make golf their life’s work. She held her own. Rarick accepted a golf scholarship to Hawaii and in the first year won the Hawaiian Women’s Match Play and, later, Stroke Play championships.

Then she dug in and worked to get her LPGA Tour card. Finally, on her sixth attempt, in 1985, she qualified as a full-time LPGA regular. When she played in the 1985 LPGA Circle K Tucson Open, she was in a big-time field with Nancy Lopez, Kathy Whitworth, Jan Stephenson, Betsy King and Pat Bradley.

Rarick thrived. Five years later she won the LPGA Planter’s Pat Bradley Open, the fourth of her five LPGA titles. She almost won the 1995 PING-Welch’s LPGA Tucson Classic, tied for second place with Annika Sorenstam.

It was at the '95 Tucson event that Rarick reflected on her climb to prominence. "A lot of my friends gave up during the years I couldn’t get my LPGA card," she said. "I wasn’t going to give up if it took all my life. I was going to do it."

Rarick’s mother, Gloria, was similarly determined. After completing college in Minnesota, Gloria Flom became a court reporter who served at the World War II Nazi War Crimes Trial at the Dachau concentration camp in Germany. After moving to Tucson in 1970, Gloria Flom worked as a Superior Court Clerk in Tucson.

Although Rarick still plays competitive golf — she qualified for and played in the U.S. Women’s Senior Open a week ago — she moved to the Wenatchee Valley in western Washington about a decade ago and was co-founder of the Silvara Vineyards, a thriving wine production operation near Seattle.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

Hansen's Hundred … so far

No. 100: Willie Peete, football player/coach

No. 99: Jim Reffkin, tennis coach

No. 98: Larry Toledo, college administrator

No. 97: Billie Harris, softball trailblazer

No. 96: Ted Bland, football player/war hero

No. 95: Ron Hassey, big-league catcher

No. 94: Joan Bonvicini, basketball coach

No. 93: Gil Heredia, big-league pitcher

No. 92: J. Rukin Jelks, horse racing pioneer

No. 91: Ed Nymeyer, basketball player/coach and volleyball coach

No. 90: Paul Colwell, bowler

No. 89: Kenzie Fowler, softball pitcher

No. 88: Ralph Deal, game official

No. 87: Terrell Stoglin, basketball player

No. 86: Cleo Robinson, game official

No. 85: Lety Piñeda-Boutté, softball player

No. 84: Richard Sanchez, high school wrestling/football coach

No. 83: Jim Wing, baseball coach

No. 82: Ed Updegraff, golfer

No. 81: Julie Brase Hairgrove, basketball player

No. 80: Vance Johnson, football player/track and field athlete

No. 79: Andy Lopez, baseball coach

No. 78: Carl Cooper, track and field coach/executive

No. 77: Bobby Ferrara, boxing referee

No. 76: Sheila Baize, high school administrator

No. 75: Corky Simpson, sports columnist

No. 74: Kelly Cagle, soccer player/coach

No. 73: Bud Grainger, umpire

No. 72: Eddie Leon, baseball player

No. 71: Hayzel Daniels, football player

No. 70: Bill Cheesbourg, auto racer

No. 69: Shelley Duncan, baseball player

No. 68: Serafina Grace: softball/tennis player, softball coach

No. 67: Yoichi Tomita, gymnastics coach

No. 66: John and Tom Rhodes, rodeo champions

No. 65: Judy McDermott, golf administrator

No. 64: Tex Oliver, football coach

No. 63: Alex Kellner, big-league pitcher

No. 62: Mark Arneson, football player

No. 61: Rocky LaRose, college administrator

No. 60: Jeff Scurran, football coach

No. 59: Gary Williams, rodeo administrator

No. 58: Lacey Nymeyer John, swimmer

No. 57: Roland LaVetter, high school basketball coach

No. 56: Burt Kinerk, baseball player, businessman

No. 55: J.J. Hardy, big-league shortstop

No. 54: Dave Cosgrove, soccer player/coach

No. 53: Ollie Mayfield, high school football coach

No. 52: Ka’Deem Carey, football player

No. 51: Mary Roby, UA administrator

No. 50: Eric Larkin, wrestler

No. 49: Dell Urich, golf pioneer

No. 48: Ed Thomas, equipment manager

No. 47: Roger McCluskey, auto racer

No. 46: Frank Sancet, baseball coach

No. 45: Michael Thompson, professional golfer

No. 44: Mary Hines, athlete/high school volleyball coach

No. 43: Norma Patton, high school and junior college basketball coach

No. 42: Art Luppino, football player

No. 41: Brian Peabody, high school and junior college basketball coach

No. 40: Bill Lenoir, tennis player/coach

No. 39: Aari McDonald, basketball player

No. 38: Fat Lever, basketball player

No. 37: Dave Murray, cross country coach

No. 36: Mike Dawson, football player

No. 35: Terry Francona, baseball player/manager

No. 34: Stacy Iveson, high school and junior college softball coach

No. 33: Ernie McCray, basketball player

No. 32: Wolfgang Weber, high school soccer coach

No. 31: Tedy Bruschi, football player

No. 30: Sherry Cervi, barrel racer

No. 29: Roy Drachman/Hi Corbett, sports events pioneers

No. 28: Hadie Redd, basketball player

No. 27: Rich Alday, baseball coach

No. 26: Dick Clausen, college administrator

No. 25: Cindy Rarick, golfer

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News