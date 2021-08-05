Hansen's Hundred, No. 25: Cindy Rarick a five-time LPGA Tour champion

Rarick’s act wasn’t staged. That was part of who she has been as a pro golfer. For almost 25 years, from her rookie LPGA Tour season, 1985, until she stopped playing full-time in the early 2000s, Rarick usually led the Tour in events played, averaging 30 events on the yearly calendar. Most LPGA golfers play about 20-25 events.

But it went beyond competing for championships and money. Rarick probably led the Tour in Pro-Ams, electing to play in Monday and Wednesday fund-raising events week after week after week. She finished in the top 11 on the LPGA Tour money list three times, but might’ve been No. 1 in money-raised-for-charities year after year.

From 1991-93, she was the March of Dimes representative from the LPGA Tour.

In 2008, Rarick finally kicked back and took a break, but even at that helped to create the LPGA Legends Tour. The 1977 graduate of Sahuaro High School told me her career had gone by in what seemed like a flash.

"I was home in January this year for the first time in 25 years, but that’s fine," she said. "It seems like those years went by in a blink, but my life is good. I couldn’t have scripted it any better."

The script of Rarick’s golf career is unlike most. It was marked by determination as much as success.