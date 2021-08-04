Hansen's Hundred, No. 26: AD pulled Wildcats into big-time athletics, despite objections from UA president

Clausen is given credit for creating the WAC in 1960, overcoming political maneuvering among fellow schools until ASU, Utah, BYU, New Mexico and Wyoming agreed to join forces and make a move toward a higher profile in college athletics. He is given credit for withstanding state legislative pressure to get the money to build McKale Center and abandon the antiquated Bear Down Gym.

"I was the AD for 13 years and it took 14 to get McKale Center built," he said. "The state legislature, especially the Phoenix group, wouldn’t budge. But when (former UA vice president) Swede Johnson and I proposed it would be named after Pop McKale, it changed everything. We got the fans on our side and it moved the legislature to take action."

Unfortunately, Clausen resigned 14 months before McKale Center opened.

If nothing else, his persistence paid off. As the UA football program flopped in the mid-'60s, Clausen aimed high. He interviewed Houston coach Bill Yeoman, who was a top 25 coach at the time. He interviewed future NFL great Don Coryell and NFL Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy. None were interested.

In 1967, Clausen spoke with Grambling’s iconic football coach, Eddie Robinson, about becoming the first Black head football coach in major-college football. Robinson, too, declined.