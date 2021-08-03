Hansen's Hundred, No. 27: 'Old baseball catcher' Rich Alday became one of Tucson's top coaches

Alday considered himself "an old baseball catcher" as much as a coach. He was the Badgers’ starting catcher in the mid 1960s, earning a spot on the Arizona roster as a freshman, although he later transferred to Arizona Western College and Emporia State, an NAIA powerhouse in Kansas.

He spent a year playing minor-league baseball for the Washington Senators and then transitioned to coaching, spending three years on the Emporia State staff.

But he didn’t lose touch with his hometown. When Pima College announced it would start a baseball program in 1974, Alday phoned PCC athletic director Larry Toledo. You might imagine the conversation.

"We don’t have a baseball facility," Toledo said. "And we don’t have any scholarships. We can’t pay for assistant coaches."

Alday took the job anyway. His first three PCC teams played home games all over Tucson, mostly at Mission Manor Park and at the well-worn Santa Rita Park facility on East 22nd Street.

"What Rich built, from scratch, was way beyond my expectations," Toledo told me. "Pima became the top baseball program in the ACCAC in the '80s, and one of the top three or four in the nation."