Hansen's Hundred, No. 28: Pioneer Hadie Redd persevered, paved way for future Wildcats

“I said ‘You don’t have any Negroes,' " Redd remembered in that ‘92 interview. “Coach Enke asked if I’d be willing to be the first. I was so excited I forgot about losing the state championship game.’’

Redd, who is No. 28 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, would become the Jackie Robinson of Arizona’s sports department. He led the Wildcats in scoring in 1954 and 1955, and played a prominent role on the UA’s powerhouse baseball teams of the mid ‘50s.

He twice left Tucson; the first time, 1953, to get a job in Phoenix and help his family make ends meet while his mother was ill. Later, a month before his senior season, 1955-56, he left to join the Army to support his new wife and young son.

There was much more involved than playing ballgames. Redd was barred from playing UA games at both Texas Tech and UTEP. In a game at Hardin-Simmons in Abilene, Texas, a fan held up a sign that said “Blackbird Go Home."

“It was a lot for a young man to carry,’’ Redd told the Star. “It digs deep and lingers with you your entire lifetime.’’

In his 1971 book “They Fought Like Wildcats,’’ author Abe Chanin, then the Star’s sports editor, wrote that Redd faced more than cultural and competitive challenges on the road.